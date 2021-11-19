Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 35,039 Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBUY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,915,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

KBUY opened at $23.84 on Friday. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $32.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

