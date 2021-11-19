Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,896 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.