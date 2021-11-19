Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 2,188 SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $145.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.