Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $266,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,978,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.32.

