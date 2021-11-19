Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 5,533 KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000.

Shares of KARS opened at $53.70 on Friday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76.

