Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,601 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 107,623.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SunPower were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SunPower by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

