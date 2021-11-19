Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 5,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

