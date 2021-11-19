Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $320,000 in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,323,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $41.18.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

