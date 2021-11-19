Christopher D. Boone Sells 158 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CABO stock opened at $1,828.46 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.55.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cable One
Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
