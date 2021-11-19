Christopher D. Boone Sells 158 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CABO stock opened at $1,828.46 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,821.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

