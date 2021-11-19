Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

