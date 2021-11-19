First Financial Co. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get First Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. First Financial has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $576.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Financial by 168.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.