JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Varta in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €116.55 ($137.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of €121.59 and a 200 day moving average of €129.79. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

