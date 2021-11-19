Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $2.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $13.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. TopBuild has a one year low of $161.35 and a one year high of $281.31.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 88.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $2,048,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 86.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 12.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

