Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €38.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($51.94).

Shares of DUE opened at €37.88 ($44.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.91. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a one year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.41.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

