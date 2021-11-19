Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $394.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Biffa has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.