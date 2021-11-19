Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.88 Million Stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Nine Energy Service worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 1,386,887.25% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

