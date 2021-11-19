Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,281 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

