Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $4.45 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.40% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 137,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.30.

