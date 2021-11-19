Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $516.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

