The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $330.74 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.18 and a 200-day moving average of $292.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

