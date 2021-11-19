Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $4.57 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $15,825,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 231.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

