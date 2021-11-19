Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,977 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $52,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 94,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,173 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 47,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX opened at $137.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.46 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.30.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

