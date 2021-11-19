Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

