Contrasting CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Apartment Income REIT 1 7 3 0 2.18

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus target price of $47.10, suggesting a potential downside of 12.00%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.68 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -116.35

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT.

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.