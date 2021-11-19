Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $65.86 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

