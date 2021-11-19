Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.70 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.