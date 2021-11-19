Walleye Trading LLC Buys 71,952 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,952 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.76 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

