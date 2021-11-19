GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,383. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

