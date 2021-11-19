13,142 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $253,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $40.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.