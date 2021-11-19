Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Crown were worth $54,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

