Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $60,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

