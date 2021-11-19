Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $58,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $1,110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

