Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,662 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 65.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 185.4% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 87.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $10,890,000.

HCAT stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

