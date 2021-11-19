Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $56,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $131.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.47. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

