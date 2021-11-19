Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,957,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stem news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $4,499,917. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

