Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.