Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 21.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 263.2% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 376.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth $206,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

