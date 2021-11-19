Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Telos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of TLS opened at $18.82 on Friday. Telos has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Telos by 17.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Telos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telos by 47.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Telos by 136.9% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

