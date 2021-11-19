Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.16. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.80 ($3.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.