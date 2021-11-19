Canaccord Genuity Raises Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.91.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$462.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

