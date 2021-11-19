LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 58.6% in October

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.81 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
