LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 58.6% in October

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $14.81 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,155,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $766,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.