Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading Up 19.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s share price was up 19.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 11,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,112% from the average daily volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

About Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

