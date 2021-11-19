Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.88. 1,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

