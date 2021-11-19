Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Decreases By 57.6%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

H-CYTE stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

