Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Up 0.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.40 ($42.82) and last traded at €36.20 ($42.59). 109,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.10 ($42.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.65 and a 200 day moving average of €38.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.