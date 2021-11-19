Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

