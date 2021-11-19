Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 27,422 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 420.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.