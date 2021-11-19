Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,463 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANDE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock worth $4,370,408 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

