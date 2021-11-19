Invesco Ltd. Has $33.25 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.16% of Sandstorm Gold worth $33,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

