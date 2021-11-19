Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 589.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $1,722,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $694.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

